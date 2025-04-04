Discerene Group LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Discerene Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Halliburton makes up approximately 0.0% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.