Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Posts Earnings Results

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.90 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Distribution Finance Capital had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 14.99%.
Distribution Finance Capital Price Performance
DFCH opened at GBX 32.60 ($0.43) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.07. Distribution Finance Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42.80 ($0.56).
Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile
