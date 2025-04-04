DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 156,518 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,054.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,778,000 after purchasing an additional 353,172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 825,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after buying an additional 64,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,712,088.78. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,851 shares of company stock worth $4,911,319. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

