Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$150.00 to C$160.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dollarama traded as high as C$156.59 and last traded at C$155.28, with a volume of 68021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$154.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.77.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

