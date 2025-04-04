Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOL. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.31.
In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.
