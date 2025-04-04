Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Decreased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

