Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $463.78 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

