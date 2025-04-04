Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 86004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 139.15%.

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,758. This trade represents a 2.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $200,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,373.80. This trade represents a 15.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $548,939. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 908,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

