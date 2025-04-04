Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 16980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $724.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,583,000 after acquiring an additional 711,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 134,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

