DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DLY stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

