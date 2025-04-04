Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 7014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RDY. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 145,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 118,357 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,438,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373,412 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 609.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 534,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 427,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $3,459,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

