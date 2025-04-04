eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.46.

eBay Stock Down 1.6 %

eBay Increases Dividend

EBAY opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. The trade was a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,676 shares of company stock worth $2,613,807. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in eBay by 5,091.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,315 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $8,644,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

