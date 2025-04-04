Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 925369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

ECOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 145 ($1.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Ecora Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is presently 65.97%.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Andrew Webb bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,671.38). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79), for a total value of £25,636.80 ($33,591.19). 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

