Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 3865036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWTX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $259,339.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,774.34. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 25,000 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $690,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $451,971.54. This trade represents a 60.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $986,245. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

