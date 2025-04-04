Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Edison International Trading Down 2.7 %

Edison International stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

