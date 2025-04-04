Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 14955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$49.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

