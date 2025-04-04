Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $46,405.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,904.84. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

