Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

