Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Shares of ENB stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $46.12.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
