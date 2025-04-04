Energean (LON:ENOG) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 795.50 ($10.42) and last traded at GBX 803 ($10.52), with a volume of 335718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 845 ($11.07).

Specifically, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.64), for a total transaction of £6,961.92 ($9,122.01).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.32) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Energean Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 944.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 966.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

