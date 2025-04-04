Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.38 and last traded at $81.27, with a volume of 15266907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.74.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7163 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.