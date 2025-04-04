Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 84,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

