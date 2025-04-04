Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $134.96 and last traded at $141.06, with a volume of 26993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Enpro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.84.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Enpro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enpro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

