Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Entergy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE ETR opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

