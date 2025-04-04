EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $20,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $155.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.71 and a 1-year high of $275.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.31.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

