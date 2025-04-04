EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.31.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $10.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.04. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $275.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

