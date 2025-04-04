Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Desjardins

Investment analysts at Desjardins started coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:ERO traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 410,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,819. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

