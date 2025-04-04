EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 4,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of EuroDry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
EuroDry Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.
