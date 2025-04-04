Evercore ISI Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $138.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $142.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.68. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $16.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $1,783,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $2,380,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.4% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 228,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,985 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 80,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

