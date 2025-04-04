Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,485,000 after purchasing an additional 221,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,532,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,469,000 after buying an additional 288,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,818,000 after buying an additional 130,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Evergy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,906,000 after buying an additional 256,978 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $70.30.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

