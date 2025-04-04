ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 78,919 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 444.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,745,000 after buying an additional 5,193,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $269,524,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $59,206,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 299,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,559,000 after purchasing an additional 218,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 189,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $225.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.00. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $234.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

View Our Latest Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.