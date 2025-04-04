ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 2,774.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,746 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Core & Main Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSE:CNM opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $109,142.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,908.43. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,505. This represents a 43.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,294 shares of company stock worth $9,383,685. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.