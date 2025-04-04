ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,212 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 23.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after buying an additional 859,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastern Bankshares news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBC opened at $14.91 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

