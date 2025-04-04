ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,331 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $20,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Vale by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vale by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Vale by 3,092.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VALE

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.