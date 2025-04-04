ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 393,152 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,102,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $58,405,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $37,948,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $23,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,548,000 after purchasing an additional 240,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $94.93.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

