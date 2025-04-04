ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $11.95 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after buying an additional 195,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,978,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,257,000 after buying an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 49,821 shares in the last quarter.

GEV opened at $297.33 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.45. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion and a PE ratio of 53.48.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.20.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

