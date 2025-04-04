ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $15 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 261,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Copart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

