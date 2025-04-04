ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 421,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,938,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

