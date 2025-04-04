Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

NYSE:FHI opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after buying an additional 152,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,666,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,351,000 after acquiring an additional 137,245 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

