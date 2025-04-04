Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $437.55 and last traded at $437.59. 142,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 306,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.81 and its 200-day moving average is $451.40.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Ferrari by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Ferrari by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

