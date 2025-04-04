Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.71 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 64461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.