Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.71 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 64461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

