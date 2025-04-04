Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,320 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,971,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after buying an additional 823,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

