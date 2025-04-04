FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FinVolution Group Trading Down 2.3 %

FINV stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.32.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $473.57 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is 16.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,250,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 268,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,162,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,616,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FinVolution Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,329,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FINV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.80 price objective (up previously from $7.80) on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

