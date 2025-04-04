Fiona Tan Sells 23,835 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $760,813.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,205.76. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Fiona Tan sold 7,581 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $357,595.77.

On Friday, January 3rd, Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $370,462.59.

Wayfair Trading Down 25.7 %

NYSE W opened at $25.05 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 151,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,560,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on W

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.