Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Firefly Neuroscience had a negative return on equity of 276.50% and a negative net margin of 73.72%.
Firefly Neuroscience Price Performance
NASDAQ AIFF opened at $3.56 on Friday. Firefly Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.
Firefly Neuroscience Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Firefly Neuroscience
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Charles Schwab Stock: Trading Up in a Down Market
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
Receive News & Ratings for Firefly Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefly Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.