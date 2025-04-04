First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,526,861 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 686,075 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 454.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Advantage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Advantage by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

