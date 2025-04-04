First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,711 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $108,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in First American Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.34. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens raised their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,454,906.40. This trade represents a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,795.36. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

