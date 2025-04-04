First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

First Capital stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. First Capital has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.52.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in First Capital by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

