First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,733 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 249,054 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

