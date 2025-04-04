First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1671787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Price Performance

Insider Activity at First Mining Gold

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.