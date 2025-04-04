First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 98196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
