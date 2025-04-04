First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 98196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

